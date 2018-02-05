Rugby

Stormers grateful for Bulls pressure

05 February 2018 - 16:40 By Craig Ray
Cobus Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Chris van Zyl during the DHL Stormers training session at DHL Newlands on January 26, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Cobus Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Chris van Zyl during the DHL Stormers training session at DHL Newlands on January 26, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck says he is grateful for the experience his side had of facing a rapid‚ rush defence from the Bulls last weekend in their pre-season friendly in Wellington.

Having only played the SWD Eagles prior to the Bulls clash‚ Fleck believes there were enough signs in their two outings to take confidence going into the 2018 Super Rugby campaign.

The Stormers face the Jaguares in Cape Town on February 17 to start the season and after thrashing the Eagles 77-0‚ a tough 26-26 draw with the Bulls was a better measure of their progress.

The Stormers struggled at the breakdown in the first half and conceded a staggering 12 penalties to two in the period.

Naturally the coach didn't agree with most of the infringements‚ but it forced his side to change their approach after the break.

Fleck clearly felt the Bulls defence was offside a lot of the time‚ which put huge pressure on Stormers ball carriers‚ and by extension‚ every breakdown.

“For us that first half was a great example of good linespeed from the Bulls‚” Fleck said.

“They really came out and put our ball-carriers and our decision-makers under pressure‚ which is great because that is exactly what we will face this season.

“Whether they were onside or not is irrelevant‚ because we have got that experience now and I am grateful for that because the boys now know exactly what is going to come in two weeks.

“It is tough to judge that first half because our discipline was so poor‚ so we couldn’t really get anything going. We saw glimpses of it in the second half‚ and I thought our breakdown was way better.

“We became a bit more direct and were more efficient in the second half and created a lot more opportunities.

“When we got it right on attack we got in behind them and put them under a bit of pressure‚” he said.

READ MORE:

Fiji too good but Blitzboks extend world series lead

Olympic champions Fiji delivered their best performance in nearly two years as they beat the Blitzboks 24-17 in the final of the Hamilton leg of the ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Naduva hat-trick as Fiji roll Blitzboks at Hamilton Sevens Hamilton

A flying Alasio Sovita Naduva bagged three tries as Fiji came from behind for a shock win over South Africa in the final of the World Rugby Sevens ...
Sport
1 day ago

Wilco Louw blow for Stormers

The Stormers’ suffered a potentially huge setback in their pre-season match against the Bulls in Wellington on Saturday when Springbok tighthead ...
Sport
1 day ago

Whiteley says the Lions have to up the ante to remain relevant in Super Rugby

He has no doubt that they need to improve but don't expect the Lions to deviate from the high octane game that carried them to the last two Super ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Gavin Hunt showers Percy Tau with praise after champagne performance Soccer
  2. Hard work pays off for boxing matchmaker Luyanda Kana Sport
  3. Most shocking upsets of all time in the Nedbank Cup Soccer
  4. Stormers grateful for Bulls pressure Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

ANC members attack truck carrying BLF members
Cape Town rescue dogs receive 69 tons of water from Joburg animal lovers

Related articles

  1. Malcolm Marx the top Lion of 2017 Rugby
  2. Blitzboks cruise through pool matches in Hamilton Rugby
  3. Coetzee’s Boks by the numbers Rugby
  4. Rassie Erasmus to be 'coach‚ but not called Bok coach' Rugby
  5. Allister Coetzee sacked as Bok coach Rugby
  6. Bobo asks for better way to resolve the Coetzee crisis Rugby
  7. Mitchell brings out Bulls' Boks for Stormers Rugby
  8. SA Rugby launch academy as pipeline for black players Rugby
  9. Bok quartet to make first appearance of season for Stormers Rugby
  10. More injury concerns for Blitzboks before Hamilton Rugby
X