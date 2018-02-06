Rugby

Sharks could spring a surprise in this year's Super Rugby‚ says Bobo

06 February 2018 - 17:03 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
General view after the Super Rugby friendly match between Vodacom Bulls and Cell C Sharks at Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa.
General view after the Super Rugby friendly match between Vodacom Bulls and Cell C Sharks at Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Former Springbok centre Gcobani Bobo says the Sharks could spring a surprise in this year's Super Rugby tournament.

The Sharks kick off their campaign against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday and it could be a rematch of epic proportions.

It was at the same ground against the same team in the quarter-finals where the Sharks bossed the game for large swathes‚ only to lose the game 23-21 to a 77th minute long-range Ruan Combrinck penalty.

The officiating in the game left a lot to be desired to a point where Sharks coach Robert du Preez only spent 90 seconds in the post-match match press conference.

The Sharks also added Dick Muir and Braam van Straaten to their coaching backroom staff.

“I think the Sharks will be the dark horses‚" Bobo said.

"As much as it was unfortunate for them to lose the Currie Cup final‚ the addition of Muir in their coaching set-up will give more balance in terms of what Du Preez has been looking for.

"They've also recruited well and I think they also have depth in places where I think they lacked.

"I'm not going to write off anyone else.”

Whether the Lions will be a continuation of the Johan Ackermann template remains to be seen.

The Lions have managed to retain the core of the players that have done duty for them over the past two seasons.

However‚ current coach Syws de Bruin is a different rugby character as compared to Ackermann.

Bobo said the Lions would still be a tough team to deal with.

The Lions topped the log last season and played all their play-off games at home.

However‚ they came up short in the final against a smart Crusaders side that became the first New Zealand side to win a Super Rugby final in South Africa.

“The Lions will always be the front runners because of their history‚" Bobo said.

"In the last two years‚ they've been quite exceptional and their levels of conditioning have been outstanding.

"I feel the Bulls will struggle because they need to get used to their new system and get used to John Mitchell.

"Mitchell will try to make sure these guys will immerse themselves in terms of his plans and what he wants to do.”

READ MORE:

Stormers grateful for Bulls pressure

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck says he is grateful for the experience his side had of facing a rapid‚ rush defence from the Bulls last weekend in their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Wilco Louw blow for Stormers

The Stormers’ suffered a potentially huge setback in their pre-season match against the Bulls in Wellington on Saturday when Springbok tighthead ...
Sport
2 days ago

Whiteley says the Lions have to up the ante to remain relevant in Super Rugby

He has no doubt that they need to improve but don't expect the Lions to deviate from the high octane game that carried them to the last two Super ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mitchell brings out Bulls' Boks for Stormers

Bulls coach John Mitchell has named a near full-strength squad for his team's penultimate warm-up match ahead of their Super Rugby campaign against ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Breyton Paulse believes it’s time for the Stormers to deliver Rugby
  2. Sharks could spring a surprise in this year's Super Rugby‚ says Bobo Rugby
  3. All eyes on Lehlohonolo Majoro as he prepares to face former employers Soccer
  4. Moon is a natural born striker‚ says Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

SONA 2018 postponed: Here’s what politicians had to say
Conflict in and outside Luthuli House as BLF marches on ANC headquarters

Related articles

  1. Malcolm Marx the top Lion of 2017 Rugby
  2. Blitzboks cruise through pool matches in Hamilton Rugby
  3. Coetzee’s Boks by the numbers Rugby
  4. Rassie Erasmus to be 'coach‚ but not called Bok coach' Rugby
  5. Allister Coetzee sacked as Bok coach Rugby
  6. Bobo asks for better way to resolve the Coetzee crisis Rugby
  7. Mitchell brings out Bulls' Boks for Stormers Rugby
  8. SA Rugby launch academy as pipeline for black players Rugby
  9. Bok quartet to make first appearance of season for Stormers Rugby
  10. More injury concerns for Blitzboks before Hamilton Rugby
X