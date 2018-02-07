De Villiers returns to international rugby to lead Zimbabwe

Peter de Villiers was unveiled as the new head coach of Zimbabwe in Harare on Wednesday morning as they look to qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan next year.

With this appointment‚ the outspoken former Springboks coach returns to international rugby after a seven-year absence and he will be assisted by Brendon Dawson.

De Villiers‚ who recently served as a consultant to Zimbabwe’s U20 side‚ coached the Springboks between 2008 and 2011 and he was the director of rugby at the University of the Western Cape between 2012 and 2015.

Under his guidance‚ the Springboks beat the mighty All Blacks home and away.

He was at the helm when the Boks were crowned Tri-Nations champions in 2009‚ and when they won the Irish and British Lions series in the same year.