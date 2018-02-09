Lions hooker Malcolm Marx has achieved what the likes of Springbok legends John Smit and Bismarck du Plessis failed to achieve – become the SA Player of the Year.

Marx‚ 23‚ was awarded the prestigious gong on Friday and also picked up the SA Young Player of the Year and the Super Rugby Player of the Year accolades.

He becomes the first hooker to win since Uli Schmidt completed back-to-back Player of the Year awards in 1991. Marx is also the only other hooker to have won.

Marx‚ who retained the Young Player of the Year award he won in 2016‚ is the first player since Ashwin Willemse in 2003 to win the prestigious SA Rugby Player and Young Player of the Year Awards in the same season.

“This is a magnificent achievement for Malcolm and on behalf of the entire South African rugby fraternity‚ I would like to congratulate him on a superb season‚” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.