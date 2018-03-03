An error-strewn first quarter gifted the Crusaders four tries and an unassailable lead as they beat the Stormers for an 11th consecutive time at home.

The Stormers lost lineouts‚ missed tackles and were beaten at the breakdown‚ as the home side eventually scored seven tries to win 45-28 after running into a 26-0 lead in 19 minutes.

It was the Stormers’ second defeat on tour after losing to the Waratahs in Sydney last week and they also appear to have lost lock Pieter-Steph du Toit for their final tour match against the Highlanders next week. He was stretchered off on halftime after being knocked out cold when in possession deep inside Crusaders territory.

Crusaders flyhalf Richie Mo’unga scored 15 points from a try and five conversions while wing George Bridge scored two tries with hooker Codie Taylor‚ flank Billy Harmon‚ scrumhalf Bryn Hall and wing Seta Tamanivalu scoring the others. The Stormers showed some character to fight back after the break with three second half tries following prop JC Janse van Rensburg’s 33rd minute effort.