An advocate and former lock from the North West will oppose Mark Alexander at next month’s SA Rugby elections in Cape Town.

The Leopards’ Andre May will go up against Alexander who is seeking a second term in office.

Alexander took over in 2016 after Oregan Hoskins stepped aside following a decade-long reign in SA rugby’s top job.

While Alexander is likely to get the support from the big unions‚ May may well have the ear of several small unions.

May's nomination along with that of Dr Jan Marais as deputy president‚ can be interpreted as a revolt from the smaller unions who seek a revamp of SA Rugby’s competition structure.

Marais recently told TimesLIVE that he would only make himself available if he had the support of seven unions.

Marais will oppose former national selector Francois Davids‚ while the position of vice president‚ currently occupied by James Stofberg‚ will be made redundant.

The smaller unions are aggrieved at the vast amount spent on keeping the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings in the Pro14.

“We spend R74 million to have those teams compete in the Pro14. The idea of scaling down our participation in Super Rugby was it was supposed to make our rugby stronger.

“The Pro14 has a huge impact on the Currie Cup. Certainly our competition structure needs to be addressed. That impacts our ability to procure sponsorship.”

Marais‚ who was SA Rugby chairman before the organistion restructured in 2011‚ believes the top echelons of SA Rugby requires a shake up.

“I believe rugby people must have greater say in how rugby is run in this country. I’m not sure that is happening at the moment.

"We need to get to a point where sound decisions are made in the interest of the game‚” said Marais.

Alexander, who inherited an organisation in turmoil‚ is likely to have the backing of the unions in the metropolitan areas.

Western Province have already mandated their delegates to vote for him.

Their president‚ Theo Wakefield has been nominated to serve on the executive council but so too are Vivian Lottering‚ Schalk Liebenberg‚ Hein Mentz‚ Lindsay Mould‚ Arthob Petersen and JJ van der Mescht.

They will all vie for the two available seats on the council.

The elections are due to take place on Friday‚ 6 April.

Nominations

President:

Mark Alexander (incumbent President)

André May (Leopards)

Deputy President:

Francois Davids (incumbent Deputy President)

Jan Marais (Griffons)

Executive Council:

Vivian Lottering (incumbent – Valke)

Schalk Liebenberg (KZN)

Hein Mentz (Pumas)

Lindsay Mould (Free State)

Arthob Petersen (Boland)

JJ van der Mescht (Blue Bulls)

Thelo Wakefield (WP)