David Warner is one demerit point away from a ban in the wake of his off-field altercation with Quinton de Kock at Kingsmead on Sunday.

Warner‚ who was charged under level two of the code of conduct for behaviour that “brings the game into disrepute”‚ did not contest the allegation.

He was hit with a fine of 75% of his match fee and is believed to be more than R125 000 poorer.

Warner also earned three demerit points — one short of what would have seen him barred from playing in the second test at St George’s Park on Friday.

Warner will thus have to stay on his best behaviour if he wants to keep playing in the four-match series.

And for the next 24 months‚ which is how long the points will be on his record.

Not that Warner is the only player in the series on tenterhooks: Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada each have three demerit points hanging over them from previous infractions of the code.

But not crossing the line is unlikely to be easy for the most verbally aggressive of the Australians.

De Kock faces the same charge as Warner‚ but as a level one offence. That means he is in line for a fine of up to 50% of his match fee and a sanction of one or two demerit points.

Team management have confirmed De Kock will contest his charge. TimesLIVE understands that the feeling in South Africa’s camp is that he has done nothing wrong and should maintain his innocence.

“We will fight this‚” a source told TimesLIVE.

Security camera footage that emerged online on Monday shows Warner in an angry altercation with De Kock as the teams were walking up the stairs to the dressingroom at Kingsmead during the tea interval on the fourth day of the first Test.

Warner’s tirade can’t be heard on the video but his teammates are seen physically restraining him from moving towards De Kock.