Sharks coach Robert du Preez is all about results and less about the process at this juncture of his team's campaign.

After their 50-22 win against the Sunwolves at King's Park on Saturday‚ he may have a point.

The Sharks tried to look pretty against the Waratahs last week and ended up with an unexpected 24-24 draw that revolted Du Preez.

The Sharks just wanted to get forward and puncture the Sunwolves line at will but the visitors put up a gallant fight.

The win was a first and important one for the Sharks as they'll be embarking on a four-match Australasian tour that'll probably shape their season.

Du Preez is aware of this and knows there won't be any easy games on tour.

The Sharks have two games on Australia soil against the Brumbies and the Melbourne Rebels before they move to New Zealand to face the Blues and the Hurricanes.

“It's all about the result. So long as we win‚ I don't care about the performance.

"I think the guys who have come in have performed well and I'm very pleased with their performances‚” Du Preez said.

“We want to go and win all four games in New Zealand and Australia and that's our target. I don't think the Rebels are surprising because they're a very good team.

"There's no easy games and we saw that during the Reds-Bulls game. There's no easy games but it's one game at a time.

"We still have to go to Canberra and beat the Brumbies so we have to take things one game at a time.”

Despite the good result‚ Du Preez said there were some aspects his team could improve on.

The Sharks were never in danger of losing the game but Du Preez felt they could get better.

They'll need to get better because the Stormers and the Bulls haven't won on tour yet and it may look like the Sharks represent South Africa's best chance of getting wins on tour.

There's also the important part of the Sharks wanting to be a better team when the tournament starts to take shape towards the end of the month.

“We need to improve our patience and game management. We were rushing things in the first half and we need to be more patient.

"I was also pleased with the phase-play because it's very difficult to play in Durban at this time of the year but I think the guys did really well but we need to fix our individual decision making‚” Du Preez said

“We're a work in progress because if we get better with each game‚ the team gains confidence and that's what we're aiming for.”