WATCH | Fists fly at Varsity Cup rugby game

A Varsity Cup rugby game was cancelled after a group of people stormed onto the pitch and violence broke out on Monday night.

Maties Rugby club travelled to the Eastern Cape to play against the Madibaz in the FNB Varsity Cup.

Stellenbosch University was ahead in points when the match was called off. Video footage shows security guards being attacked and fists flying on the side lines of the game. Maties Rugby Club tweeted: “Official: Match between FNB Madibaz and FNB Maties have been stopped due to pitch invasion. The final score for the match is FNB Maties 19‚ FNB Madibaz 0.”

Mandisi Tshingana posted video footage of the scuffles on Facebook‚ accusing members of the South African Students Congress (Sasco) of being responsible for the brawl.