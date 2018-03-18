Having committed to a rotation policy in selection‚ Lions coach Swys de Bruin is unlikely to deviate from his plans despite his team’s poor performances over the last two weekends.

His team travels to Buenos Aires on Wednesday to play the Jaguares next Saturday at a venue the Lions are yet to achieve success.

De Bruin has to carefully shuffle his resources as he seeks to balance immediate needs and long-term objectives in this season’s competition.

Having travelled with slightly weakened teams to South America before‚ De Bruin is wary not to fall into the same trap.

“No‚ no‚ no‚ no‚” he emphatically said when asked whether in-form hooker Malcolm Marx would be left at home.

“We can’t do that at this stage.

"This time around we can’t leave anybody at home.

“We said from the beginning we are using a rotation policy. A few guys need a run.