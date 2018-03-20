Cape Town – Springbok loose forward Uzair Cassiem will not add more to his eight Test caps after agreeing to join Welsh club side the Scarlets from the beginning of the 2018/19 northern hemisphere season.

Cassiem‚ 28‚ will not meet the current 30-cap threshold in order to qualify for selection if based outside South Africa.

That policy is under review though.

Commenting on the news head coach Wayne Pivac said:

“Uzair is a current international who possesses the skills that we believe will suit the way we play the game. He’s a dynamic player that likes to carry and has the ability to offload‚ is a very physical individual and has good aerial skills.”

“He’s currently playing at the highest level of the game and faced Wales in the recent Autumn Series at No 8.

He has the ability to play across the back row but has been signed primarily as an 8.”

Jon Daniels‚ Scarlets General Manager of Rugby‚ said:

“Uzair has shown his capabilities in the PRO 14‚ Super Rugby and internationally for the Springboks. When we met him we were struck by his desire to take on a new rugby challenge and to compete for silverware. What he brings on and off the field will be a welcome addition to our squad. We look forward to welcoming to the Scarlets prior to next season.”

Cassiem will play alongside current Wales flank Aaron Shingler as well as new signing from the Hurricanes‚ Blade Thomson‚ in what could be a dynamic back row.

“The Scarlets are known throughout the world and are playing some great rugby at the moment‚” Cassiem said.

“When I met with Jon and Wayne it was clear to see the ambitions of the club and the environment at the Scarlets is just what I am looking for.

“I’ll be giving my all for the Cheetahs for the rest of the season whilst looking forward to the next chapter of my rugby career in South Wales.”

The Cheetahs confirmed that former SA Under-20 looseforward Junior Pokomela had committed to a further two years in Bloemfontein.