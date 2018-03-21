Former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer has been appointed as "Sporting Director" and head coach at struggling French club Stade Francais on a two-year contract.

Meyer takes over from interim coaches Olivier Azam and Julien Dupuy who had been in charge since January when New Zealander Greg Cooper departed.

But Stade‚ previously one of the most powerful sides in France‚ are two points above the relegation zone in the Top 14 league after losing six of their last seven matches.

Although Meyer has a two-year contract‚ there is an option for a third year‚ depending on results.

It is the 50-year-old’s first coaching job since guiding the Springboks to third place at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

“It’s a great honour for me to join a club with such rich heritage‚” Meyer said.

“I cannot wait to get involved at Stade Francais.

“The mission is ambitious – I cannot do it alone. I’m very happy to team up with the players and all the figures at the club.”

Meyer was the architect of the Bulls' Super Rugby dominance between 2007 and 2010‚ having built the team based around key players such as Fourie du Preez‚ Bryan Habana‚ Victor Matfield and Bakkies Botha.

After slowly becoming a Super Rugby force with two semi-final appearances in 2005 and 2006‚ Meyer’s Bulls won the 2007 tournament by beating the Sharks 20-19 thanks to a late Habana try.

Meyer joined English club Leicester in 2008 but the squad he built at the Bulls went on to win Super Rugby in 2009 and 2010 under Meyer’s former assistant Frans Ludeke.

Meyer was appointed Bok coach in 2012‚ and took the team through to the 2015 World Cup where they lost the semi-final 20-18 to eventual winners New Zealand.

They also infamously lost their opening Pool match against Japan.

Overall Meyer’s Boks won 32 of 48 Tests with two draws and 14 losses for a 67% winning ratio.

Stade owner Hans-Peter Wild believes Meyer will be able to turn the club around.

“The arrival of world-renowned coach Heyneke Meyer to lead the Stade Francais project confirms the ambition we have for the club within Top 14 and on the European stage‚” Wild said.

“I trust Heyneke to build the most professional team and staff to win. He has my fullest support for himself and his plan of action.”