The Junior Springboks will continue their preparations for the Under-20 World Championships in France without two of their biggest stars.

The Stormers duo of flyhalf Damian Willemse and lock Salmaan Moerat were excused from the latest training camp as they are now essential to the Stormers’ Super Rugby campaign.

Newly capped Blitzbok back Muller du Plessis has also been excused from the third training camp‚ to be held in Stellenbosch this week‚ as he is set to represent the SA Sevens in Hong Kong.

Willemse‚ 19‚ has been in excellent form for the Stormers and was named man-of-the-match against the Blues last week. Willemse scored 14 points in the 37-20 victory.

Moerat has been impressive when coming off the bench but has yet to start for the Cape Town franchise.

Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux invited 37 players to the camp‚ including Willemse‚ Moerat and Du Plessis.

The squad also features three new players – Ruan Nortje (lock‚ Blue Bulls)‚ Zak Burger (scrumhalf‚ Sharks) and David Kriel (fullback‚ Western Province). This is the last of three short camps before the training squad switches into match mode in the lead-up to the U20 Championship which will be hosted in the south of France from 30 May to 17 June.

SA will play two home internationals against Georgia and a UK tour‚ where they will face Scotland‚ Wales and England.

“We are delighted that Damian‚ Salmaan and Muller are doing well in Super Rugby and at the Blitzboks respectively‚” said Roux.

“They will gain a lot of experience and confidence with those teams‚ and that is exactly what we would like from a national perspective.”

Commenting on the camp‚ Roux said: “It was always our intention to invite a large squad to the first two training camps‚ and then reduce the size of the group as our preparation progresses.

“The inclusion of the three new players‚ however‚ shows that the door is still open for players to work their way into contention for places in the 28-man squad for the U20 Championship.

“That said‚ having a smaller group to work with at the next camp will allow us to focus more on individual skills and to get a closer look at the players as the tournament draws closer.

“We have five internationals lined up before the tournament‚ and this means that we will have fewer training sessions‚ as effective player management will be essential.

“So the next camp will be vital in ensuring that the structures are in place and that the players know what is expected of them on the field.”

Players invited to Junior Springbok training camp (27-30 March):

Props:

Cabous Eloff (Blue Bulls)‚ Keagan Glade (Golden Lions)‚ Leon Lyons (Western Province)‚ Sazi Sandi (Western Province)‚ Alulutho Tshakweni (Eastern Province)‚ Tiaan van der Merwe (Golden Lions).

Hookers:

PJ Botha (Golden Lions)‚ Schalk Erasmus (Western Province)‚ Daniel Jooste (Western Province)‚ Fezokuhle Mbatha (Sharks).

Locks:

Ben-Jason Dixon (Western Province)‚ Salmaan Moerat (Western Province)‚ Ruan Nortje (Blue Bulls)‚ PJ Steenkamp (XGolden Lions)‚ Ruan Vermaak (Golden Lions).

Loose forwards:

Phendulani Buthelezi (Sharks)‚ Francke Horn (Western Province)‚ Shaine Orderson (Western Province)‚ Ryno Pieterse (Blue Bulls)‚ JC Pretorius (Blue Bulls)‚ Muller Uys (Western Province).

Scrumhalves:

Richman Gora (Blue Bulls)‚ Jack Hart (Golden Lions)‚ Rewan Kruger (Free State)‚ Zak Burger (Sharks).

Flyhalves:

David Coetzer (Western Province)‚ Johannes Steenkamp (Leopards)‚ Damian Willemse (Western Province).

Centres:

Lyle Hendricks (Western Province)‚ Rikus Pretorius (Western Province)‚ Manuel Rass (Golden Lions)‚ Wandisile Simelane (Golden Lions).

Outside backs:

Muller du Plessis (Sharks)‚ Tyrone Green (Golden Lions)‚ David Kriel (Western Province)‚ Gianni Lombard (Golden Lions)‚ Sakoyisa Makata (Western Province).