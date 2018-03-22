Rugby

Griquas rugby player fined for brandishing old South African flag

22 March 2018 - 11:23 By Craig Ray
Image: Matthew Lewis

An unnamed Griquas rugby player has been fined R10,000 and suspended for four games after an incident at a pre-season training camp earlier this month.

Initial reports said that the player‚ a white man‚ shoved the flag in the face of a black teammate.

That was denied by the union.

Earlier this month Griquas president Jannie Louw confirmed to Afrikaans Sunday newspaper Rapport‚ that the player had been brandishing an old South African flag.

A disciplinary hearing was held this week.

Griquas said in a statement on Thursday: “After hearing evidence‚ the committee - consisting of Adv. JG van Niekerk and Adv. Thandisa Tyuthuza - was satisfied that there was proof that the player‚ although he had no intention to offend‚ acted in such a manner that it could probably have offended on the basis of race.”

The player was found guilty of breaching World Rugby’s regulations and has been banned for four matches‚ suspended for two years.

Of the R10,000 fine‚ half it was suspended for two years.

