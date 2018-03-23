Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has backed the call by former Springbok coach Jake White that teenage flyhalf Damian Willemse is ready to play for the Springboks.

In his column for www.alloutrugby this week‚ White who boldly selected a 19-year-old Frans Steyn when he was Bok coach in 2006‚ believes Willemse has all the attributes to be a Test star.

“Damian Willemse is definitely the real deal‚” White wrote.

“What I like most is that he’s quick. I know people say that he’s brave on defence and he kicks nicely‚ but one thing that South Africa has lacked for a long time is a really quick No 10.

“If you’ve got a quick 10‚ then defenders stand narrow to close him down and that opens space for the guys outside.

“In round four (of Super Rugby)‚ Willemse picked up a loose ball just outside his 22 and ran away from the Highlanders to score in the corner. Having a quick flyhalf is something that would change the way teams defend against us.

“Bok coach Rassie Erasmus will go to another two World Cups in the next six years and it’s a no-brainer – Willemse is the guy for the No 10 jersey.

“If we go with a flyhalf who is now 19‚ then we’ll be in a situation similar to what England had with Jonny Wilkinson‚ Australia had with Stephen Larkham and the All Blacks had with Dan Carter – the same 10 for a long time.”

Fleck‚ who sees more of Willemse than any other coach‚ was also confident that the youngster not only has the talent and physical attributes to make a step up‚ but the mental strength as well.

“As a coach I’ve always believed that if a guy is good enough then his age isn’t a problem‚” Fleck said.

“Damian won’t be overawed at Test level because he is confident‚ but he needs to be surrounded by the right people and also managed well.

“Flyhalf is such a crucial position and especially for a young kid to play‚ so if Rassie does call him up‚ I fully expect that he will be well managed. By that I mean he might start against ‘weaker’ opposition or have his game time managed.

“I’m sure Rassie won’t put Damian in a difficult situation. But as a talent‚ he is a guy in terms of ability and mindset who won’t be afraid to play at Test level.

“He’s also already received high praise from the likes of Aaron Cruden and Stephen Donald as well as some NZ coaches after he played against them last year. They all think he is a special talent.”

Willemse’s biggest improvement over a year since making his Stormers debut has been to control the game tactically. It’s still a learning process for a man with the best feet in SA.

“Last year in the quarterfinal against the Chiefs he was put under pressure because of their line speed and he couldn’t play his natural game‚” Fleck said.

“When you look at that game to where he is now‚ he is showing more control. He is making better decisions about when to attack the line‚ when to pass short or long‚ or when to look for kick-space behind.

“He’s managing the game much better‚ but he is still a work in progress. But his attitude and attention to detail in pre-match preparation is impressive.

“His growth will come quickly because he is open and he wants to learn.”