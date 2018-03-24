Lubelo Scott: long walk from prison baby to rugby wunderkind​

When Nomonde Scott tied her baby boy to her back and walked into prison to start her sentence for a drug-related crime, the former prosecutor knew she might have let down her community but vowed never to leave her five-month-old’s side.

Five years later, Lubelo Scott took his first steps into the outside world when his mother was released on parole. But he went straight into another sort of jail — a dorm room at the University of the Western Cape, where his mother smuggled him in while she studied for a law degree.

Last week, Scott paid UWC back for the blind eye its residence manager turned by playing a key part in its promotion to the Varsity Cup, the top tier of university rugby.

Scott, 19, is studying law himself now, and his mother, Nomonde, cheered him and his teammates — who are coached by former Springbok winger Chester Williams — as they beat the University of Fort Hare 39-18 to secure promotion.

Williams said Scott had the vision, speed and attitude to be a rugby star. But the young star knows where the credit belongs.

“A lot of people say I am a mommy’s boy,” he said. “But I embrace it. They don’t understand the bond we have. When a person looks at me, I don’t want them to see a boy who was raised in prison, I want them to see a person who was determined to do the right thing to succeed in life.”

