“The amount of research and analysis he does is impressive. He’s been great for us and yes he’s missed a couple of tackles‚ but no more than anyone else.

“I know who misses tackles and who doesn’t because I take care of the unstructured defence and I analyse it every week.

“It's a bit harsh when he is massively criticised for missing a tackle on Waisake Naholo – there are a few people who have missed him.

“Or against the Blues‚ he missed one against Rieko Ioane – aw that’s a big sin isn't it? Look at the players he’s been asked to tackle – they are the best in the world and he won’t be the last to miss Ioane or Naholo‚ I can tell you that for free.

“Individual tackle technique is something we are working on with all our players and for Raymond to get singled out is exceptionally harsh.”

Feeney was left frustrated after the Reds match that the Stormers didn't come away with a try-scoring bonus point after leading 18-0 after 33 minutes.

The Reds scored a late try to come away with a losing bonus point and as Feeney said‚ it was a two-point swing on the standings.

“Craig Barry’s kick to put Raymond away was a superb decision and if we’re honest‚ we have to do more of that‚” Feeney said.

“The backline does hours of drills on taking options and when you see a training drill come off in the game‚ it’s always pleasing.