SA teams continue to languish on the road

There was a sense in South Africa that Super Rugby would become a more balanced tournament after it was cut from 18 to 15 teams‚ but the stats so far don’t back it up.

New Zealand retained five teams after last year’s decision to cull three franchises.

SA and Australia lost two and one teams respectively.

The theory being that it would condense the playing depth of those two countries and improve the general standard of Super Rugby.

The culling of one team seems to be working well for the Aussies as their teams are all proving to be more competitive‚ although they have yet to face New Zealand opponents in 2018.