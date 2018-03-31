Du Preez to the fore as Sharks thrash Blues despite yellow

The Sharks clicked into gear in a celebration for the Du Preez family as they over-powered the Auckland Blues 63-40 in their Super Rugby clash on Saturday.

It was evident the Blues would be punished for their ill-discipline from the moment Robert du Preez landed his first penalty in the third minute at Eden Park in Auckland.From the first bullocking run by younger brother Jean-Luc de Preez, a key figure in several tries, the Sharks exposed the deficiencies in the Blues defence.

Which was all good news for their father Robert de Preez, the Sharks coach, who has been under pressure with only one win from their first five matches and losses to the ACT Brumbies and Melbourne Rebels in the past two weeks.

Both sides scored six tries with the 23-point winning margin the result of seven penalties and an extra conversion landed by Robert du Preez.“We came into this game with out backs against the wall and we really wanted to go out there and enjoy the game,” said skipper Ruan Botha.“It hasn’t been an easy start to our campaign but we’re trying to get back on track.” The Blues were left frustrated after taking the lead briefly in the second half, when the Sharks were a man down.