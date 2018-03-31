As expected‚ the Lions have confirmed that they are redeploying Geoffrey Toyana from the position of head coach to high performance coach with effect from May.

The Lions said the move is an effort to strengthen and build the Lions’ feeder system of players. It will see Toyana play an overarching talent identification‚ retention and management role of the senior pipeline levels for North West Cricket‚ Gauteng Cricket Board as well as the Lions Cubs and Lions Academy teams.

“Whilst results have not been favourable in the past season‚ we remain confident as a board that this franchise is capable of becoming the stronghold in domestic cricket given the players we have produced and considering the feeder system in the Gauteng Cricket Board and North West Cricket‚” said Lions Cricket chairman Dr Monyane Nkagisang.

“It is in this light that we have reached an agreement to use Geoffrey’s expertise in another area under the Lions Cricket umbrella. The franchise would like to thank Geoffrey for the commitment that he has shown and look forward to seeing the value he will add in this new role.”

Toyana‚ who has helped to coached players like Quinton de Kock‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ Chris Morris‚ Temba Bavuma‚ Hardus Viljoen‚ Stephen Cook‚ Dwaine Pretorious and Eddie Leie to the Proteas‚ said it was a privilege to have lead the franchise.

“My time at Lions has been one of great experience and securing silverware in all formats and reaching the final of the Champions League T20 will remain highlights‚” he said.

“I have had the privilege of working with incredible players and it has been an honour to see so many receive their call-up to the national team.

“I am excited about this new endeavour and look forward to continuing my cricket journey.”