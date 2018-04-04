Rugby

Australia back Folau sparks outrage with anti-gay post

04 April 2018 - 15:13 By Reuters
Israel Folau of the Waratahs runs the ball during the round seven Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and the Waratahs at GIO Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Canberra, Australia.
Israel Folau of the Waratahs runs the ball during the round seven Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and the Waratahs at GIO Stadium on March 31, 2018 in Canberra, Australia.
Image: Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Australia outside back Israel Folau has sparked outrage with a comment on social media suggesting that gay people would be condemned to “hell” unless they “repent” for their sins.

Folau’s post was deleted but the screen-grab was shared on social media.

The dual international made the comment on Instagram in reply to another user who asked what was “gods plan” for gay people.

“HELL... Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God,” Folau wrote.

The comment triggered a torrent of criticism from social media users on his account, though he was also supported for his stance by some.

Folau declared last year that he would not support the legalisation of gay marriage during a nation-wide plebiscite.

Australia’s parliament voted to legalise same-sex marriage in December after the vote returned an overwhelming majority in favour of same sex unions.

Most read

  1. The Masters is wide open‚ but Tiger lurks Sport
  2. It's not just Wits kicking us‚ says Maritzburg coach Davids Soccer
  3. SA weightlifter Mona has a sweet tooth and taste for success Sport
  4. Australia back Folau sparks outrage with anti-gay post Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...
Woman wounds three at YouTube HQ in California, kills herself
X