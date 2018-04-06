Rugby

Mark Alexander retains SA Rugby presidency

06 April 2018 - 15:07 By Craig Ray‚ Cape Town
Mark Alexander was re-elected president of the SA Rugby Union on Friday April 6 2018.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Mark Alexander was reelected as president of SA Rugby for another four years at the organisation’s annual general meeting in Newlands on Friday.

Alexander will have the opportunity to continue the work he started on a turnaround strategy for SA Rugby after he succeeded Oregan Hoskins two years ago.

Advocate Andre May from the Leopards Rugby Union failed in his bid to unseat Alexander and strike a blow for the so-called ‘smaller unions’.

Francois Davids‚ the incumbent deputy president‚ also retained his position after being challenged by Jan Marais of the Griffons. 

