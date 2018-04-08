The Blitzboks have had many highs over the past 20 years but few can match what the squad of inexperienced rookies achieved in Hong Kong on Sunday.

The squad that was made almost exclusively of Academy players‚ and could be dubbed the Baby Blitzboks‚ claimed the bronze medal by thrashing New Zealand 29-7.

Their efforts retained SA’s standing at the top of the HSBC World Series log after seven rounds. The Blitzboks earned 17 log points to stay three points clear of Fiji at the top of the standings on 126 points.

Fiji have 123 points and NZ are a distant third with 107 points three rounds remaining. The callow SA group‚ which included five debutants‚ topped pool C with wins over South Korean (45-0)‚ Scotland (31-17) and England (33-15) before thumping Spain 38-5 in the last eight.