Lions no Jekyll and Hyde side, says Swys de Bruin

Coach Swys de Bruin scoffed at suggestions that the Lions had become a Jekyll and Hyde side this season.

The Lions had lost three of their last four matches before they thumped the Stormers 52-31 in their Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

De Bruin was quick to remind his team had been an attacking force all season.

“They’ve been there. We’ve now scored 43 tries this season. We are averaging more than five a game‚” said the coach.

The turnaround he suggested‚ was due to the increased influence of defence coach Joey Mongalo.

“I want to complement our defence coach for the step up he has made. The defence was unreal. I think he has a great future ahead of him. Hats off to him.”

De Bruin described the performance as complete but added: “I don’t want to get carried away. This is a long competition.”