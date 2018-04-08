Stormers coach Robbie Fleck fingered his team’s defence and breakdown as areas that need urgent intervention before they tackle the next phase of the competition.

His side was well off the pace in losing 52-31 to the Lions at Ellis Park‚ but they can regroup and recoup with a bye this week after eight straight games.

With his team leaking tries in recent weeks‚ Fleck said it was too early to tell whether having defence coaching duties split between two coaches was working.

“Defensively we have to be better‚" he said.

"You can’t be leaking eight tries. Some soft tries too.

"That is definitely something we have to work on.

“The breakdown needs to be better too. At the breakdown I thought the Lions were outstanding. That’s where they slowed our ball down.

"When we retained possession we looked a decent side. We were also beaten at the breakdown by the Bulls. That is something that we have to work on.”