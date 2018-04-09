Powell happy to get Blitzbok selection headache

Blitzbok coach Neil Powell admitted that the ‘second string’ squad that did duty in Hong Kong over the past weekend has given him a selection headache for the remainder of the 2017/18 World Sevens Series campaign.

South Africa sent an inexperienced squad to Hong Kong with five new caps while the ‘first team’ flew to Australia to prepare for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The youthful Blitzboks earned a bronze medal and 17 log points to retain South Africa’s lead at the top of the standings with three World Series events in Singapore‚ Paris and London to come.

They won five out of six games‚ only losing to eventual winners Fiji by 26-24 in a compelling semi-final‚ before going on to beat New Zealand 29-7 for third place.

Powell didn’t travel to Hong Kong and instead the squad was lead by Academy coach Marius Schoeman.

“If we’re honest those youngsters in Hong Kong raised the bar for the entire Blitzbok programme‚” Powell said from the Gold Coast.

“It’s great if there is healthy competition in the system and we need guys to push for places to get the best out of everybody.

“Sometimes when you have a lot of senior guys in the squad‚ they can get into a comfort zone.

"So it’s good that the Academy guys are pushing for places because it will make the entire system stronger.”