Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus partly took the blame for his team’s poor‚ uninspiring start on defence in Saturday’s win in the first Test against England at Ellis Park.

The Boks slumped to a 24-3 deficit in the first quarter but rallied to record a 42-39 win over the Red Roses.

Erasmus admitted that England‚ with three flyhalves in their backline‚ surprised him tactically and his team was caught short.

“We thought they were gonna kick‚" he said.

"I didn’t think we were gonna have to defend.

"They started running in their 22. Tactically I got it wrong a little bit.

"Also the way they attacked was wider than our 13 and straight into our wings.

“These days most teams defend high on the outside. We trained that way as well.

"We went up hard but didn’t get enough width. We had two young wingers winning their first caps with an outside centre on his second cap.

"The moment Siya (Kolisi) and the guys got that right it went really well.”

Despite the ballooning scoreline against them‚ the Springboks kept their composure and crucially‚ they did not panic.

“I was obviously very nervous‚” said new captain Siya Kolisi.

“We all took charge and told the guys to calm down.

"We knew that wasn’t what we worked on during the week. The new caps didn’t panic.”