It might be the exuberance of youth‚ or supreme confidence in both his and the Springbok team’s abilities‚ but wing Sbu Nkosi always believed the Boks would prevail against England at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The tourists made a blistering start to the high-octane match‚ running into a 24-3 lead inside 20 minutes before the Boks roared back to win 42-39.

Nkosi‚ 22‚ who went to school at Jeppe Boys High just 3km down the road from Ellis Park and snared a brace of tries on debut‚ said the outcome was never in doubt.

“We always knew we were going to win‚ but after that start we just needed to adapt our game‚” Nkosi said.

“We did that and we gained dominance as the game wore on.

“I wasn’t nervous in the beginning and even though we were on the back foot early on‚ the older guys kept us calm.

"They just said‚ ‘it’s Test match rugby and this does happen’.”

What happened was England rocked the Boks in front of 56,000 people with tries from wing Mike Brown‚ fullback Elliot Daly and centre Owen Farrell.

The Boks had expected an aerial assault from an England side whose backline was stacked with expert kickers from halfbacks Ben Youngs and George Ford‚ to Farrell and Daly.

But from the outset England attacked with ball in hand and exposed he Boks’ narrow defence out wide.