How Kolisi kept calm and carried us on to victory

Siya Kolisi’s debut as Springbok captain on Saturday was as close as a single game of rugby could come to being a metaphor of his life story.

It started with adversity, moved into a phase of determination and belligerence under testing circumstances, and ended in a thrilling win against the odds.

The Springboks’ comeback from 24-3 down after 20 minutes to beat England 42-39 at Ellis Park was a win for the ages, under the captaincy of a man who doesn’t know the meaning of “give up”.

Given his tough childhood of poverty, maybe winning rugby matches from impossible situations is easy by comparison.

It was the second-biggest comeback in history between two tier-one rugby nations – only Wales’ 1999 comeback against Argentina was greater – and for that to happen the leadership of the team has to be composed.

