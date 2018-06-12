Rugby

Bok forwards coach Proudfoot backs frequent rotation of personnel

12 June 2018 - 16:16 By Liam Del Carme
Matthew Proudfoot and RG Snyman during the South African national mens rugby team media briefing at Tsogo Sun on June 12, 2018 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Matthew Proudfoot and RG Snyman during the South African national mens rugby team media briefing at Tsogo Sun on June 12, 2018 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

Frequent rotation of personnel in the Springbok side in the coming months is essential if the team is going to be competitive at next year’s World Cup.

That’s the view of Springbok forwards coach Matthew Proudfoot‚ who argued that tinkering with the side is imperative if they are going to settle on the men best equipped for the task in Japan.

Despite the high turnover of faces‚ there is clarity in the selection process.

“There will be changes‚” he said about the team to play England in the second Test on Saturday.

“Rassie (Erasmus) wants this to be a dynamic side and he wants us to understand that he needs to build capacity in this team.

How Kolisi kept calm and carried us on to victory

Ellis Park was a metaphor for his personal story as he proved he is the right man for the Boks' bold new phase.
Sport
1 day ago

"That is the way we will operate.

“We will chop and change and evolve. We’ll give everybody opportunity to see who’s our best 32‚ 33‚ 34. That is the process for the next 18 months.

"When we rock up at the World Cup we’ll know exactly who’s the best.”

That process is firmly underway and irrespective who features in the side on Saturday‚ Proudfoot made it clear the Bok pack needs to be better.

He argued that neither forward pack had the ascendancy at Ellis Park and that those bragging rights are up for grabs on Saturday.

England will be better‚ especially if experienced second rower Joe Launchbury‚ who missed the first Test through injury‚ returns.

Dyantyi explains how the thin Highveld air and support from the stands aided the Boks

Springbok debutant Aphiwe Dyantyi knowingly nodded when asked how ‘the Ellis Park effect’ impacted England in his team’s 42-39 victory on Saturday.
Sport
2 days ago

Launchbury’s efforts in the tight loose is highly commendable and his work rate for a man his size is immense.

“He’s an experienced international lock forward. Of course he’ll make a difference.

"He’ll be a more experienced international lock forward‚” Proudfoot said while patting RG Snyman’s leg.

Proudfoot‚ the only survivor of the Bok coaching set-up from last year‚ was a late addition to Erasmus’ coaching staff. He said uncertainty comes with the territory when you coach at a high level.

“As a coach it is part and parcel of your job. The job is about performance. We are the custodians of a very special brand.

"We have a lot of talent and we must make sure that talent performs at the highest level.”

Asked how different his job is under Erasmsus compared to when he served under Allister Coetzee‚ Proudfoot was diplomatic.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus adds Schalk Brits to his squad

Already one-nil down in the series‚ the sight of Schalk Brits bolstering the Springbok ranks is probably the last thing England and their wily coach ...
Sport
1 day ago

“The two men are two very dynamic human beings. Allister and Rassie.

"Rassie is the master tactician. He leaves nothing to chance. It is a learning experience. I’m enjoying it.

“Allister had a different focus. He’s a very good man. They are both strong coaches. We need more of our head coaches in this country to be strong people.”

He was equally diplomatic when asked about Saturday’s referee Romain Poite.

“The key is for the players to make a quick assessment in the game. The players need to adapt on the field‚ That is a learning curve the players need to understand.”

READ MORE:

Siya Kolisi's historic moment as Bok captain not lost on England coach Eddie Jones

The symbolism of Siya Kolisi becoming the first black Springbok captain and doing so at Ellis Park wasn’t lost on England coach Eddie Jones.
Sport
2 days ago

“We knew we would win‚” says Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi

It might be the exuberance of youth‚ or supreme confidence in both his and the Springbok team’s abilities‚ but wing Sbu Nkosi always believed the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Heartbreak as England get rugby revenge over Baby Boks Rugby
  2. Kaizer Chiefs announces the departure of club legend Brian Baloyi Soccer
  3. Spain coach Julen Lopetegui to coach Real Madrid after World Cup Soccer
  4. Round-up of the bizarre and the beautiful at the 2018 World Cup in Russia Soccer
  5. Defending champions Germany arrive in Russia for World Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

Brave woman rescues baby from a car accident
Explainer: What exactly is happening with the ANC and Zuma in KZN?

Related articles

  1. Faf de Klerk praises the Ellis Park factor after the Boks' stunning comeback Rugby
  2. Blitzboks on top of the world Rugby
  3. Bok coach Rassie Erasmus admits he got it wrong against England Rugby
  4. Kolisi sees breakdown as key for Boks against England Rugby
  5. Pollard in the Bok fast lane Rugby
  6. Erasmus explains Du Plessis and Steyn’s sudden withdrawal from the Bok squad Rugby
X