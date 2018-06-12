Frequent rotation of personnel in the Springbok side in the coming months is essential if the team is going to be competitive at next year’s World Cup.

That’s the view of Springbok forwards coach Matthew Proudfoot‚ who argued that tinkering with the side is imperative if they are going to settle on the men best equipped for the task in Japan.

Despite the high turnover of faces‚ there is clarity in the selection process.

“There will be changes‚” he said about the team to play England in the second Test on Saturday.

“Rassie (Erasmus) wants this to be a dynamic side and he wants us to understand that he needs to build capacity in this team.