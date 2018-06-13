Junior Boks are becoming statistically worse every year

It’s six years since the Junior Springboks won their only World Rugby U20 Champions title and over the past few seasons the graph is getting worse‚ not better.

On Tuesday the 2018 crop of Junior Boks lost 32-31 to England in the semi-finals of the 2018 edition of the tournament‚ being played in France.

It was a narrow defeat but in the cold light of day‚ suffering a fifth straight loss to England at the tournament highlighted a trend‚ rather than a once-off setback.

It was also South Africa’s second defeat of the tournament after they were resounding 46-29 losers to hosts France in their final pool match last week.