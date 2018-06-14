Test rugby‚ it is often suggested‚ is a game of inches and in full anticipation of an England backlash in the second Test‚ the Springboks have slightly upsized their pack.

The introduction of Frans Malherbe at tighthead and Pieter-Steph du Toit at flank will add five and six centremetres respectively to the Bok forward unit‚ as Wilco Louw and Jean-Luc du Preez vacate the starting team.

On the bench Jesse Kriel makes a return‚ while Elton Jantjies drops out of the match day 23.