Rugby

Former Springbok winger Syd Nomis dies

16 June 2018 - 17:57 By Timeslive
2 June 2006, Jake White, Syd Nomis and Jean De Villiers during the Springbok press conference at the Southern Sun Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa.
2 June 2006, Jake White, Syd Nomis and Jean De Villiers during the Springbok press conference at the Southern Sun Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren \ Gallo Images

Former Springbok rugby winger Syd Nomis has died at the age of 76‚ SA Rugby said on Saturday.

South African Rugby @ Springboks tweeted: “A bit of sad news as former Springbok wing Syd Nomis‚ who scored six tries in 25 Tests between 1967 and 1972‚ passed away from a heart attack earlier today. He was 76. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends. #RIPSyddie”

Until 2001‚ Nomis held the record for most consecutive matches (25) played for the Springboks.

He was inducted into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.

Most read

  1. Pogba earns France 2-1 win as technology plays its part Soccer
  2. Obi Mikel says Nigeria’s young Eagles must keep nerves in check Soccer
  3. Fall red card hands series to All Blacks Rugby
  4. Messi to put heat on Iceland as France target Australia Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X