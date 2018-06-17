Rugby

'Beast' Mtawarira receives surprise call from president Cyril Ramaphosa on emotional week

17 June 2018 - 13:19 By Liam Del Carme
Beast Mtawarira with his family.
Beast Mtawarira with his family.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira has revealed how SA president Cyril Ramaphosa phoned him to celebrate his 100th cap ahead of the Springboks' Test match against England in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Mtawarira revealed he initially doubted that the caller was really Ramaphosa and he challenged him.

“I got a phone call from President Cyril Ramaphosa‚" he said.

"He said ‘it’s the president.’ I said ‘Oh’.

Sexton and pack lead Ireland to win over Australia

RUGBY-UNION-AUS-IRL/ (PIX):Rugby-Sexton and pack lead Ireland to win over Australia
Sport
1 day ago

“When I realised who it was I got very formal‚ very quickly.

"He thanked me for what I had done and for inspiring South Africans.

"I was just really surprised that he knew who I was.

"He told me he’s calling to congratulate me. He said it is an inspiration for the whole South Africa. He kept it short. I just kept saying‚ ‘Yes Sir’‚ ‘thank you Sir.’

“It has been a really great night.

"I’d like to thank all of South Africa for supporting me throughout my career. I’m very happy.”

South Africa beat England to win rugby Test series

Tendai Mtawarira was active for just 45 minutes in his 100th test before he was withdrawn from battle and it mattered little. The Boks, frankly, had ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Mtawarira who went onto the field with his two kids with his teammates trailing far behind recalled the moment.

“My kids are my inspiration.

"My boy asked ‘what is the noise all about?’ It was extra special.”

SA beat England 23-12 to clinch the series on Saturday.

READ MORE:

Why Eddie Jones saw a horror movie playing out before his eyes at Free State Stadium

England coach Eddie Jones described his team’s 23-12 defeat in the second Test to the Springboks as a “horror movie”.
Sport
4 hours ago

Fall red card hands series to All Blacks

An early red card to France fullback Ben Fall ensured the All Blacks sealed a 26-13 victory in the second test at Wellington Regional Stadium on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Hirving Lozano scores as Mexico stun holders Germany in World Cup opener Soccer
  2. Tunisia fear England's 'most dangerous weapon' Dele Alli Soccer
  3. Aleksandar Kolarov stunner gives Serbia victory over Costa Rica Soccer
  4. Russia see Egypt as biggest World Cup threat Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack

Related articles

  1. Junior Boks are becoming statistically worse every year Rugby
  2. England put up Shields for Bok clash Soccer
  3. Bok coach Erasmus makes two changes to the team to face England Rugby
  4. Heartbreak as England get rugby revenge over Baby Boks Rugby
  5. England boosted by the restoration to full fitness of lock Joe Launchbury Rugby
  6. How Kolisi kept calm and carried us on to victory Rugby
X