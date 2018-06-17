'Beast' Mtawarira receives surprise call from president Cyril Ramaphosa on emotional week

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira has revealed how SA president Cyril Ramaphosa phoned him to celebrate his 100th cap ahead of the Springboks' Test match against England in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Mtawarira revealed he initially doubted that the caller was really Ramaphosa and he challenged him.

“I got a phone call from President Cyril Ramaphosa‚" he said.

"He said ‘it’s the president.’ I said ‘Oh’.