Junior Boks claim bronze over New Zealand at U20 World Championships

The Junior Springboks saved their best for last at the U20 Rugby World Championships in France by beating New Zealand 40-30 to claim the bronze medal for a seventh time.

The Junior Boks’ pack dominated their southern hemisphere rivals and on the back of that superiority South Africa outscored New Zealand by six tries to four.

SA scored 26 unanswered second half points before New Zealand scored their fourth try after the final hooter, which underlined the Junior Boks' supremacy in the second period.

Wing Tyrone Greene scored two tries on the day while prop Sazi Sandi, lock Ruan Nortje, centre Wandisile Simelane and prop Asenathe Ntlabakanye scored the others.