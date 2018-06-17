England coach Eddie Jones described his team’s 23-12 defeat in the second Test to the Springboks as a “horror movie”.

England slipped to defeat for the second week running to hand South Africa the series win before next week’s third Test in Cape Town.

It didn’t‚ however‚ stop Jones from delivering some fighting talk and the Australian vowed that his team would bounce back with a spirited performance in next weekend’s clash at Newlands.

“It was a bit of a horror movie‚ wasn’t it?‚" he said.

"It was almost a rerun of last week.