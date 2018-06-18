Rassie Erasmus praises predecessor Allister Coetzee for improved Bok skills

Rassie Erasmus praised his much-maligned predecessor Allister Coetzee on Monday for the improved skills of the South African side that have seen them clinch a three-match home series against England with a game to spare.

Coetzee was sacked as Springboks coach in February after securing 11 wins out of 25 tests - and the side have been noticeably more potent on attack and confident with the ball in hand in their three tests in 2018.

Erasmus told reporters that was because of a process started by Coetzee last year as he brought the coaches of the country’s Super Rugby and PRO14 teams together to discuss how to improve skill levels and training.