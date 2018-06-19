Ashwin Willemse still has a contract with SuperSport

SuperSport chief executive officer Gideon Khobane has insisted that Ashwin Willemse's contract with the broadcasting company has not been terminated even though the former Springbok winger did not participate in the Vincent Maleka SC-led inquiry into his studio walk-out last month.

The 36-year-old 2007 Rugby World Cup winning squad member walked out on his fellow panellists Naas Botha and Nick Mallett at the SuperSport Studios in Randburg after a Super Rugby game between the Lions and the Brumbies at Ellis Park on May 19.

Willemse‚ who represented the Springboks in 19 tests between 2003 and 2007‚ spoke of being labelled a "quota player" and refused to be "patronised by two individuals who played in an apartheid/segregated era".