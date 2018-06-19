Mallett and Botha cleared of racism allegations by report into Ashwin Willemse's studio walkout

SuperSport announced on Tuesday that Nick Mallett and Naas Botha have been cleared of racism allegations by Advocate Vincent Maleka's report into Ashwin Willemse's studio walkout that took place on May 19.

SuperSport chief executive officer Gideon Khobane said the report found that Mallett and Botha were not racist and they did not exhibit any unintended or subtle racism.

Khobane also said Willemse did not take part when the report was being compiled.