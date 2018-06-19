Mzwandile Stick and Elton Jantjies take a sideways swipe at previous Bok regime

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and flyhalf Elton Jantjies took a sideways swipe at the previous Springbok set up when they pointed how much the camp had changed for the better under current boss Rassie Erasmus.

Previous coach Allister Coetzee was sacked earlier this year after two years of record defeats‚ muddled game plans and a poor transformation record.

In his first series in charge Erasmus has guided the Boks to a 2-0 home win over England with the third Test at Newlands to come.

He has also appointed the first ever black Springbok Test captain and met his transformation targets.