We hear from Ashwin Willemse moments after SuperSport walkout report

Ashwin Willemse was reluctant to offer his side of the story on Tuesday afternoon after Advocate Vincent Maleka concluded his investigation into the events that led to the former Springbok winger's sensational walkout during a live broadcast at the SuperSport studios on May 19.

The 36-year-old Willemse‚ who represented the Springboks in 19 Test matches between 2003 and 2007‚ walked out of the SuperSport studios in Randburg on May 19 after the Lions vs Brumbies Super Rugby game that took place at Ellis Park.

Former Springbok players Nick Mallett and Naas Botha were the panellists when Willemse walked out.