Rugby

Ashwin Willemse approaches Equality Court after Naas Botha‚ Nick Mallett absolved of racism

20 June 2018 - 11:15 By Ernest Mabuza
Ashwin Willemse during a Super Rugby event at SuperSport studios on February 22, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Ashwin Willemse during a Super Rugby event at SuperSport studios on February 22, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Television sport commentator Ashwin Willemse will approach the Equality Court for relief following findings from an independent inquiry which cleared colleagues Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of racism‚ his lawyer said on Wednesday.

Willemse walked off the SuperSport set last month following comments apparently made by his fellow presenters‚ complaining he felt patronised.

SuperSport pulled the three presenters off air while the independent mediator‚ Vincent Maleka‚ SC‚ looked at the issue.

“We are finalising the formulation of the relief. The report by Adv Maleka SC is irredeemably flawed both conceptually‚ and on application of basic principles of law‚” Willemse’s attorney Nqobizitha Mlilo said.

He said Willemse maintained that this issue was deeply rooted in racism.

“This is a culmination of a number of incidents.”

Mlilo said Willemse had declined the opportunity to participate in the inquiry because he believed the inquiry had a predetermined outcome.

Willemse probe: Why Botha and Mallett aren't racist

An independent inquiry into the circumstances around Ashwin Willemse’s on-air walkout last month has cleared Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of racism ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Ashwin Willemse still has a contract with SuperSport

SuperSport chief executive officer Gideon Khobane has insisted that Ashwin Willemse's contract with the broadcasting company has not been terminated ...
Sport
18 hours ago

“We expressed a view to Adv Maleka SC that he (Adv Maleka SC) was being used to sanitise and chlorinate failures by SuperSport to deal with a number of reported incidents of racism by the gentlemen in question‚” Mlilo said.

At Maleka’s suggestion‚ made public when he released his findings on Tuesday‚ SuperSport will also refer the report to the South African Human Rights Commission “for final resolution”.

It was revealed on Tuesday that in a letter sent to Maleka by Willemse's lawyers‚ the former top rugby player was adamant that “racism was the cause of the incident and the narrative perpetuated by SuperSport that there was no racism reinforces his view and infringed his human rights and dignity”.

“They specifically reserve Willemse’s right to redress that infringement in an appropriate forum‚” Maleka said in his report.

SuperSport said on Tuesday that Mallett and Botha would resume work in due course. It also stated that Willemse’s contract was still valid and that they would reach out to him to try understand his point of view.

READ MORE: 

We hear from Ashwin Willemse moments after SuperSport walkout report

Ashwin Willemse was reluctant to offer his side of the story on Tuesday afternoon after Advocate Vincent Maleka concluded his investigation into the ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Mallett and Botha cleared of racism allegations by report into Ashwin Willemse's studio walkout

Supersport announced on Tuesday that Nick Mallett and Naas Botha have been cleared of racism allegations by Advocate William Maleka's report into ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Ashwin Willemse approaches Equality Court after Naas Botha‚ Nick Mallett ... Rugby
  2. Lewis Hamilton boosted for ground-breaking F1 triple-header Sport
  3. Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Sci-Tech
  4. 'Sushi Boks' make a meal of it ahead of final Test against England Rugby
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X