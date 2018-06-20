After missing out on the second Test against England in what was described as a ‘rotational’ decision‚ flyhalf Elton Jantjies looks set for a recall in the third Test at Newlands.

The Lions pivot started against Wales in Washington earlier this month‚ one of the few older heads on that brief tour‚ which ended in a 22-20 defeat.

Jantjies was on the bench for the first Test against England at Ellis Park‚ and only appeared in the final four minutes of that match before being overlooked for the second Test.

If it was a rotational switch by coach Rassie Erasmus‚ it was a strange one.

Jantjies was rotated out for centre Jesse Kriel.