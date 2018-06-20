Members of the Springbok squad expected to square off against the English rugby team at Newlands this coming Saturday showed their fans on Tuesday what to eat before a big game.

Five of the star players who had South Africans roaring with jubilation after this past weekend’s victory over the Roses at Bloemfontein almost defeated the sushi chef at the Food Lover’s Market in Cape Town’s foreshore.

The midday rush hour which sees hundreds of office workers from the lower city centre flock to the buffet venue was uncharacteristically quiet as people excitedly spoke with hushed voices while trying to sneak a picture.

Wearing rugby shorts and green Springbok hoodies‚ Duane Vermeulen‚ Handré Pollard‚ RG Snyman‚ Damian de Allende and Steven Kitshoff stormed the sushi bar. The Japanese seemed to have left a lasting impression after their shock victory over the Green and Gold in the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool stage.

They chatted and laughed with fans brave enough to approach them.

South Africa has already clinched the series from England with two stellar performances from the relatively young team under the captaincy of Siya Kholisi‚ but they still need to square off against the Roses this Saturday‚ and with Cape Town winter conditions resembling an English summer‚ the English team is sure to try to win back some lost pride.