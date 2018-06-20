Rugby

'Sushi Boks' make a meal of it ahead of final Test against England

20 June 2018 - 09:43 By Aron Hyman
Members of the Springbok squad showed their fans what to eat before a big game when they tackled the sushi bar at the Food Lover’s Market in Cape Town’s foreshore on June 19 2018.
Members of the Springbok squad showed their fans what to eat before a big game when they tackled the sushi bar at the Food Lover’s Market in Cape Town’s foreshore on June 19 2018.
Image: Esa Alexander

Members of the Springbok squad expected to square off against the English rugby team at Newlands this coming Saturday showed their fans on Tuesday what to eat before a big game.

Five of the star players who had South Africans roaring with jubilation after this past weekend’s victory over the Roses at Bloemfontein almost defeated the sushi chef at the Food Lover’s Market in Cape Town’s foreshore.

The midday rush hour which sees hundreds of office workers from the lower city centre flock to the buffet venue was uncharacteristically quiet as people excitedly spoke with hushed voices while trying to sneak a picture.

Wearing rugby shorts and green Springbok hoodies‚ Duane Vermeulen‚ Handré Pollard‚ RG Snyman‚ Damian de Allende and Steven Kitshoff stormed the sushi bar. The Japanese seemed to have left a lasting impression after their shock victory over the Green and Gold in the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool stage.

They chatted and laughed with fans brave enough to approach them.

South Africa has already clinched the series from England with two stellar performances from the relatively young team under the captaincy of Siya Kholisi‚ but they still need to square off against the Roses this Saturday‚ and with Cape Town winter conditions resembling an English summer‚ the English team is sure to try to win back some lost pride.

MORE

Schalk Brits set to play for Boks again

Veteran hooker Schalk Brits is set for a dramatic recall to Test rugby against England this weekend after Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus indicated he ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rassie Erasmus downplays talk of the Springboks moving out of Newlands

Rassie Erasmus has downplayed suggestions that Saturday's third and final Test between the Springboks and England could be the last at Newlands ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rassie Erasmus praises predecessor Allister Coetzee for improved Bok skills

Rassie Erasmus praised his much-maligned predecessor Allister Coetzee on Monday for the improved skills of the South African side that have seen them ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ashwin Willemse still has a contract with SuperSport

SuperSport chief executive officer Gideon Khobane has insisted that Ashwin Willemse's contract with the broadcasting company has not been terminated ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Willemse heads to Equality Court after inquiry clears Botha‚ Mallett of racism Rugby
  2. Lewis Hamilton boosted for ground-breaking F1 triple-header Sport
  3. Did Mexicans celebrating World Cup win cause an earthquake? Sci-Tech
  4. 'Sushi Boks' make a meal of it ahead of final Test against England Rugby
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X