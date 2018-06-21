Elton Jantjies has been given a ‘fair chance’ as Boks change five

Flyhalf Elton Jantjies will have a chance to impress coach Rassie Erasmus after being named in the Springbok starting lineup for the third Test against England at Newlands on Saturday.

In all there are five changes to the starting team from last week while 37-year-old hooker Schalk Brits earns a place on the bench.

Warrick Gelant at fullback‚ Jesse Kriel and Andre Esterhuizen in the midfield‚ Jantjies at flyhalf and hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle are the changes to the team that won the second Test 23-12 in Bloemfontein.

After winning the first test 42-39 in Johannesburg the Boks have secured the series‚ which has given Erasmus some freedom to experiment.