Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus took some of the blame for flyhalf Elton Jantjies’ poor performance in the third Test against England at Newlands on Saturday.

The visitors won the match 25-10 to salvage some pride after going 2-0 down in the series in Bloemfontein a week earlier.

With the series secure Erasmus made five changes to the team‚ including bringing Jantjies back into the starting lineup even though the forecast was for wet‚ slippery conditions.

Jantjies‚ playing his 26th Test‚ has seldom looked like a world-class pivot at this level and in the treacherous conditions on Saturday‚ he struggled badly.

He dropped two high balls under little pressure‚ had a clearance kick charged down and missed a relatively straightforward penalty in addition to failing to failing to shape the game in any positive way.