‘Rugby is racist’ – Cosatu joins the scrum

There is racism in rugby and the sport is run by the “Stellenbosch mafia”.

So says the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in a media release issued on Monday.

The trade union federation said players and commentators had approached them to complain about racism in the game.

“It is clear from the developments in the game that the cabal made up of SuperSport and SARU (South African Rugby Union) are pushing old white interests. The Stellenbosch mafia are also involved in the manipulation of the sport‚” the statement read.

The comment comes in the wake of recent scandals‚ particularly involving black rugby presenters at SuperSport.

World Cup winning Spinrgbok Ashwin Willemse claimed SuperSport tried to “whitewash” his claims of institutionalised racism at the channel and that he was threatened with the loss of his contract if he pursued his litigation through the Equality Court against his co-presenters — Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.