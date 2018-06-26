Bulls and former Springboks captain Adriaan Strauss is retiring from all forms of rugby at the end of the current Super Rugby campaign.

The 32-year-old hooker‚ who retired from Test rugby last year‚ is bringing to an end a sterling 14-year career at the highest level of the game.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision‚ but one that I have been thinking about for a while now‚” he said in a statement released by the Blue Bulls Company on Tuesday afternoon.

“I have been blessed to play the game I love‚ with and against some amazing people‚ all while building some great friendships.