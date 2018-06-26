The Sharks begin difficult path to the Super Rugby play-offs

The Sharks made their difficult Super Rugby bed‚ slept in it and now have to chart a difficult path to the play-offs.

They have matches away to the Stormers next week and at home against the Jaguares the following weekend and Sharks captain Ruan Botha is aware of how important the next three weeks are.

“If you think of paths of getting to the play-offs‚ this is actually the ideal path. We've got two home games and one away game that's still in South Africa‚" he said.

"We really need to take it game by game and the focus is on the Lions this weekend.