Rugby

Whiteley knows he will have to leap higher than before to get back into the Boks fold

26 June 2018 - 16:58 By Liam Del Carme
Erstwhile Springbok captain Warren Whiteley is working hard in a bid to regain his place in the senior men's national team set up.
Erstwhile Springbok captain Warren Whiteley is working hard in a bid to regain his place in the senior men's national team set up.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

The Springbok bar appears to be raised and erstwhile captain Warren Whiteley knows to get back in he will have to leap higher than before.

“When I’m deserving of another shot at international level I want to be better than what I was before the injury‚ or even last year when I played for the Springboks‚” said Whiteley on Tuesday.

The last time he played for the Springboks was when he led the team against France last year before an abdominal and groin injury‚ as well as back-to-back knee ligaments tears rendered him unavailable to the national cause.

In his absence this year Siya Kolisi has taken over the Bok captaincy‚ while Duane Vermeulen has made some forceful contributions from the back of the Bok scrum.

Duane Vermeulen to miss Rugby Champs confirmed after ‘terrible’ Boks stutter

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed that No 8 Duane Vermeulen would not be available for the Rugby Championships while describing his team’s ...
Sport
2 days ago

Unless deployed in a different position Whiteley knows he has to dislodge Vermeulen‚ who is unavailable for the Rugby Championship‚ before he can even consider taking the captaincy reins again.

“I’ve got a good relationship with Duane‚” said Whiteley.

“I made my debut in 2014 when I think he was nominated for World Rugby player of the year.

"I have a lot of respect for him and obviously he’s a guy I have looked up to my whole career. There is great competition throughout the group.

“We are completely different players. I stick to what I do best and I try and be myself. At the end of the day I’m not competing with anybody else but myself.”

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus refuses to throw Elton Jantjies under the bus

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus took some of the blame for flyhalf Elton Jantjies’ poor performance in the third Test against England at Newlands on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Watching from a distance as a new wave of optimism swept South African rugby must have left Whiteley with mixed emotions.

“It was difficult‚ but also nice to see how your mates like Sous (Franco Mostert) played.

"How a guy like AP (Aphiwe Dyantyi) made his debut and scoring try. When the Boks win we are all happy‚ aren’t we? The whole country is. That is what is special about that team.

“It is difficult to watch. My wife would turn to me after the game and ask: ‘are you okay?’ I’d say ‘I’m fine‚ I’m fine.’ But I missed it.

“You want to be part of it and contribute. You want to feel that way. You want to work flippin’ hard to get there. That’s the goal.”

Whiteley predicted he should return to optimum match fitness in about three weeks.

England end barren run by beating South Africa at wet Newlands

England ended a five-Test losing streak with a controlled performance at a slippery Newlands yesterday to save some face and take their first win in ...
Sport
3 days ago

“After the Sharks we have that break‚” he said about this weekend’s Super Rugby match in Durban.

“Around the time we play the Bulls’ I’d say. Obviously I’m gonna work as hard as I can to be the best I can be.

“It is step for step and week for week. Last weekend was my first game. Obviously the Sharks will be more intense.

"There will be greater physicality. I want get to that stage where I contribute in the way I can and once I do that then it is out of my hands.”

Whiteley is committed to the South African cause and is in negotiations with SA Rugby over a Springbok contract.

“It’s different for everyone‚” he said about players’ decision to play abroad.

Whiteley and Marx to find different Bok landscape

Warren Whiteley‚ the national captain before he got injured‚ and Malcolm Marx‚ one of the most influential hookers on the planet before he tore a ...
Sport
6 days ago

“Everyone is in a different stage of their career.

"That we stayed together for four‚ five years (at the Lions) is unheard of in South Africa. That is testament to the culture we have here. The environment we have created. The players want to stay.

“It is a personal decision. I would like to stay. That is my decision.

"Some guys are fortunate enough to get Springbok contracts. Those guys are more likely to stay in South Africa.

“When you get to my age‚ 30‚ other things influence your decisions. I was fortunate enough to be able to negotiate with SA Rugby. I’m grateful for that.”

Most read

  1. France milks victory at World Cup on Russian cheese Soccer
  2. Another T20GL franchise voices unhappiness with Cricket SA Cricket
  3. Lions pack in Sharks' crosshairs says Franco Mostert Rugby
  4. Stuart Baxter's expected move back to Kaizer Chiefs starts to take shape Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Another death at Sibanye-Stillwater mine: a timeline of fatalities
‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements

Related articles

  1. Ashwin: Get more popcorn‚ it's set to run and run Rugby
  2. Huge blow: Senatla‚ Afrika and Brown miss Sevens World Cup Rugby
  3. Ashwin Willemse's legal representative says walkout inquiry process 'illogical ... Rugby
  4. Willemse heads to Equality Court after inquiry clears Botha‚ Mallett of racism Rugby
  5. Ashwin Willemse still has a contract with SuperSport Rugby
  6. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Ashwin Willemse's widely publicised studio walkout ... Rugby
X