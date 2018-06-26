The Springbok bar appears to be raised and erstwhile captain Warren Whiteley knows to get back in he will have to leap higher than before.

“When I’m deserving of another shot at international level I want to be better than what I was before the injury‚ or even last year when I played for the Springboks‚” said Whiteley on Tuesday.

The last time he played for the Springboks was when he led the team against France last year before an abdominal and groin injury‚ as well as back-to-back knee ligaments tears rendered him unavailable to the national cause.

In his absence this year Siya Kolisi has taken over the Bok captaincy‚ while Duane Vermeulen has made some forceful contributions from the back of the Bok scrum.